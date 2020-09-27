Henderson police arrest suspect in Las Vegas woman’s death

The death is the seventh homicide the department has investigated this year, according to records maintained by the Review-Journal.

Aaron Harris (Henderson Police Department)

A suspect has been arrested in the death of a Las Vegas woman whose body was found in a vehicle in Henderson.

Aaron Laterrell Harris Sr., 49, was arrested Saturday and booked into the Henderson Detention Center on one count of open murder, according to a Henderson Police Department news release.

Police were called around 11 p.m. Thursday to the area of McCormick Road and East Galleria Drive in finding the 43-year-old woman, who had been reported missing. Officers found the body in the vehicle.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Henderson police at 702-267-4911.

