Henderson police ID victim in unsolved 1980 killing as New Mexico teen

Tammy Corrine Terrell, 17, of Roswell was last seen at a restaurant in her hometown in the company of an unidentified man and unknown woman

Henderson police announced the identity of a victim in an unsolved killing from 1980. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A teenage girl found stabbed and beaten to death 41 years ago in a desert area of Henderson is no longer a “Jane Doe.”

Henderson Police on Thursday revealed that DNA analysis recently helped identify the victim as 17-year-old Tammy Corrine Terrell of Roswell, New Mexico.

“Now we’re only halfway there,” Capt. Jonathan Boucher said during a morning press conference. “Now, the pursuit for Tammy’s killer or killers begins.”

Before she vanished on Sept. 28, 1980, Terrell was last seen accompanied by an unidentified man and unknown woman in a restaurant after attending a state fair in Roswell, Boucher said.

A pair of passing motorists discovered her remains a week later in a since-developed desert area near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Lake Mead Parkway, Boucher said.

Lacking any major leads for decades, police only knew her as “Jane Arroyo Grande Doe.”

But police recently sent DNA recovered from the scene to a laboratory for genealogy analysis, said Boucher, noting it was a lengthy process.

That eventually led investigators to two of Terrell’s sisters, who were grateful to finally know her whereabouts, he added.

Anyone with information on the case was asked to contact Henderson Police at 702-267-4750. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or crimestoppersofnv.com.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.