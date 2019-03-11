Henderson police investigate 70-year-old’s death as homicide

(Getty Images)

A 70-year-old man’s death is being investigated as a homicide, Henderson police announced Monday.

Police were checking on the man and found him in his home about 9:30 a.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of Bonner Springs Drive, near South Eastern Avenue and Reunion Drive, a release said Monday.

The man, John Capparelli, died of a gunshot wound to the neck, and his death was ruled a homicide, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Police haven’t identified his killer and are “following up on developed leads,” the release said.

Police declined to share additional details, citing an open investigation.

His death marks the third homicide investigated by Henderson police this year.

1400 Bonner Springs Drive, Henderson NV