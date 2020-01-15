Henderson police investigate man’s shooting death

Henderson police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday night while walking and talking on his cellphone.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Henderson police are investigating the death of a 26-year-old man who was fatally shot Tuesday night while walking and talking on his cellphone.

Police and fire officials responded around 9:30 p.m. to the area of West Warm Springs Road and Donner Pass Drive, where they found the man’s body.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the victim had been walking on Warm Springs Road and talking on his cellphone when the shooting occurred, police said.

The Clark County coroner’s office identified the man as Kevin Corey Sarnsworth of Henderson.

Anyone with information about the case may call police at 702-267-4911. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Carri Geer Thevenot at cgeer@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0361. Follow @CarriGeer on Twitter.