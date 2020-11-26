Henderson police investigating early morning homicide

Henderson police are investigating a homicide early Thursday in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway.

Henderson police detectives are investigating an early morning homicide Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at a 7-Eleven store in the 800 block of East Lake Mead Parkway. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officer Alan Olvera said in a 6:44 a.m. Thursday email that the scene was active.

The shooting happened overnight at a 7-Eleven at Lake Mead Parkway at Center Street. At 7:30 a.m. the business was closed, with crime scene tape blocking off entry. A woman was observed inside the store, but she was not a police officer. No officers were observed at the scene.

There was paper and plastic debris scattered on the ground in front of the store that appeared to be left behind by first responders. There was also two separate areas where shattered glass covered the ground in the parking lot.

A man who lives across the street from the store said his wife heard gunshots overnight — he guessed around 3 a.m., and then she heard a helicopter flying overhead. The man, who declined to provide his name, said the neighborhood surrounding the store has its share of problems.

“It’s a crime ridden neighborhood,” the man said. “Thefts. Drugs.”

Other neighbors who live directly across the street said they heard nothing.

Henderson police said they were planning to issue a news release offering details on the shooting sometime Thursday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

