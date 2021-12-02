59°F
Henderson police to discuss unsolved killing from 1980

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 2, 2021 - 9:34 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson police have scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday to discuss an unsolved slaying from 1980.

The briefing is set to take place inside City Hall at 240 S. Water St.

Police did not immediately offer additional details.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Ricardo Torres-Cortez at rtorres@reviewjournal.com. Follow him on Twitter @rickytwrites.

