Henderson police update city’s homicide total for 2018

On April 3, 2018, police were called to the 500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard to investigate reports of a domestic battery. Google Street View image.

The April death of a 76-year-old man after a domestic-related altercation in Henderson was ruled a homicide, pushing the total last year in the city to 17, the Review-Journal has learned.

The Henderson Police Department said last week they had investigated a record total of 16 homicides in 2018, including two fatal police shootings. But an analysis by the Review-Journal of all 2018 deaths in Clark County revealed that the April 18 death of Arturo Galang at St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Siena campus was ruled a homicide by the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner determined Galang’s cause of death was “retroperitoneal hemorrhage due to traumatic rupture of abdominal aortic aneurysm due to an altercation.”

About 11:10 a.m. April 3, police were called to the 500 block of East Lake Mead Boulevard to investigate reports of a domestic battery.

Two “adult victims” were found inside the home, including Galang, police spokesman Rod Pena said.

Further details of the altercation were not released Wednesday, but Pena said Galang’s 32-year-old son was arrested that day on two counts of domestic battery. The case remains open, he said.

In an email Tuesday evening, Lt. Kirk Moore of the department’s public information office wrote, “Our reporting error was due to our Records Unit not being notified of the case update until this week. We are updating our Universal Crime Reporting statistics and all other affected data bases.”

