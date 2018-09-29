Henderson police release video from 2 officer-involved shootings

Henderson police Friday night released 44 seconds of video captured from officers’ body-worn cameras during two fatal police shootings in September.

Henderson police on Friday night released 44 seconds of video captured from officers’ body-worn cameras during two fatal police shootings in September.

The first police shooting, on Sept. 13, resulted in four officers firing their weapons after a man holding a box cutter “charged” at officers on the 1500 block of Point Vista Avenue, the Henderson Police Department said. During a second shooting on Sept. 22, eight officers fatally shot an armed man involved in a violent robbery.

Only one clip from each shooting was made available in a press release sent at about 8:50 p.m. Friday.

Both clips appear to cut off immediately before officers began firing.

Henderson police spokesman Rod Pena said it’s up to the Police Department’s command staff to determine when the body-worn camera footage is released and how much of it is released.

Pena said officers in both shootings had their cameras on, but he didn’t confirm if all of the officers had their cameras on for the duration of each shooting.

Henderson police command staff could not be reached Friday night, and the press releases stated “no additional details will be released at this time.”

‘Drop the knife’

In the police shooting involving 36-year-old Ryan Yoshio Yamasaki, who was armed with a box cutter, officers responded to the home around 4:15 a.m. on Sept. 13 in response to a woman’s calls for help. The video shows an officer in the home follow the sounds of a woman’s screams.

One other officer is visible in the video as they move through the house with almost no light. The woman’s screams became more audible about 20 seconds into the 26-second clip, as officers see Yamasaki for the first time in the doorway of a lighted room.

“Drop the knife; do it now,” the officers screamed several times.

The man begins to run toward the officers, taking two steps before the video abruptly cuts off after 26 seconds.

The woman who called for help was taken to Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center and treated for survivable injuries, Friday’s release said.

It is unclear which officer the 26-second video footage came from. Police identified the officers who fired their guns as Haven Tillmon, Matthew Brown, Bridget Ward and Zachary Winningham. Henderson police said one officer was shot in the foot during the encounter, but did not specified which one.

Eight officers fired

Twenty seconds of footage was released from the Sept. 22 shooting, where eight officers fired their weapons in a shooting that left 26-year-old Joshua David Works dead. The man had led police on a short car chase after reports of a violent armed robbery near Teton Ranch and Carnegie Street around 4:50 a.m., according to Friday’s release.

After officers tried to pull over Works’ car, he got out of his vehicle at Gibson Road and Trail Canyon Road, initially brandishing the gun in a “suicidal manner,” according to the release.

In the video, an officer was seen using both hands to point a gun and what appears to be a stun gun at Works, who was holding a gun to his head before he ran away.

“Drop the gun,” multiple officers were heard screaming periodically.

The officer in the footage chased Works, who stopped by a wall before the officer pointed the stun gun and firearm at the man again. The video cuts off before the shooting, after Works appeared to lower the gun from his head.

Works “leveled the handgun, pointing it at officers,” before they responded with deadly force, the release said.

It was unclear which officer the Sept. 22 footage came from.

The eight officers who fired their weapons were identified by Henderson police as Andrew Avanessian, Justin Chronister, Robert Hollingsworth, Joschua Loftis, Luke Good, Nicklaus Hamby, Michael Stevens and Michael Mayle. They were all hired between February 2015 and January 2017.

Both Works and Yamasaki died from multiple gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scenes, the Clark County coroner’s office said.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.