8 Henderson officers shot at man killed after police chase

Eight officers shot at an armed man involved in a robbery Saturday morning in Henderson, police said.

Henderson police investigate after an officer-involved shooting on Gibson Road near Trail Canyon Road, Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

The officers fatally shot the man after he led police on a short chase. The Clark County coroner’s office identified him as 26-year-old Joshua David Works. His cause and manner of death were not released as of Monday.

The eight Henderson Police Department officers were identified as Andrew Avanessian, Justin Chronister, Robert Hollingsworth, Joschua Loftis, Luke Good, Nicklaus Hamby, Michael Stevens and Michael Mayle. The all were hired between February 2015 and January 2017, a police release said.

The officers were wearing body cameras at the time of the shooting, the release said, and they are on paid leave.

Police initially received a report about 4:50 a.m. Saturday of a violent robbery near Teton Ranch Avenue and Carnegie Street, according to police spokesman Lt. Kirk Moore.

A vehicle matching the description of the suspect’s car was spotted by patrol officers near Boulder Highway and East Texas Avenue. Moore did not say at what time the vehicle was seen.

Officers attempted to pull over the vehicle, Moore said, but Works continued driving. He ultimately stopped near Gibson Road and Auto Show Drive.

Works exited his vehicle, brandished a firearm and took off running, police said, leading officers on a short chase toward Gibson and Trail Canyon roads.

At a news briefing Saturday morning, Moore released few details surrounding the shooting, saying only that the chase “ended in an officer-involved shooting.” Works died at the scene.

The Monday release identifying the officers didn’t provide additional details on the shooting.

It was the department’s third police shooting this year and its second fatal police shooting.

