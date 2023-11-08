66°F
Homicides

Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized

Las Vegas Review-Journal
November 8, 2023 - 11:10 am
 
Henderson Police Department (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Henderson Police and Fire Departments were called to 3000 block of Saint Rose Parkway early Wednesday morning in response to a shooting involving multiple people.

When officers arrived, they confirmed two men had been shot, with one of them having already been transported by friends to an area emergency room, where he died from his injuries.

The second victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

No further details were available.

This is being investigated as the tenth homicide in Henderson in 2023.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

