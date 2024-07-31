Homicide detectives investigate North Las Vegas death

No arrests have been made. However, detectives said they believe the death was was an isolated event.

A man believed to be in his 50s died in North Las Vegas early Wednesday. Detectives are investigating the death as a possible homicide, North Las Vegas police said in a news release.

At approximately 6:30 a.m., North Las Vegas Police Department officers responded to a welfare check at a residence in the 1700 block of Ingraham Street, near Statz Street and East Tonopah Avenue.

They located a male suffering from serious injuries. Medical personnel responded to the scene and pronounced the male deceased.

Homicide detectives were notified and took over the investigation. Detectives were still in the preliminary stages of the investigation and said no further details are available.

No arrests have been made. However, detectives said they believe the death was was an isolated event.

The identification of the deceased, along with the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Anyone who may have information about this crime is urged to contact the North Las Vegas Police Department at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555, or at crimestoppersofnv.com.

