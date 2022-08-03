Homicide investigation underway in southern Las Vegas Valley

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the southern Las Vegas Valley early Wednesday.

(Getty Images)

Lt. David Gordon said at 5:35 a.m., police received a report of a deceased person on the 10000 block of Glassboro Court, near Bermuda Road and East Cactus Avenue. The discovery led police to call homicide detectives to the scene.

Further information was not immediately released. A media briefing was expected later Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.