Homicides

Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 14, 2023 - 1:21 am
 
Updated December 14, 2023 - 1:22 am
(Getty Images)
Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The homicide occurred on the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near South Durango and Westcliff drives, according to a release from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.

