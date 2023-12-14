Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas Valley
Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.
The homicide occurred on the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near South Durango and Westcliff drives, according to a release from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact Tony Garcia at tgarcia@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0307. Follow @TonyGLVNews on X.