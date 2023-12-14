Homicide investigation underway in west Las Vegas Valley

Police are investigating a homicide Thursday morning in the west Las Vegas Valley.

The homicide occurred on the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near South Durango and Westcliff drives, according to a release from Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Jason Johansson.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

