Jury reaches verdict in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial

Pamela Bordeaux, 60, has been out of custody since she was released on a $1 million bail shortly after the fatal shooting.

Former Metropolitan Police Department detective Pamela Bordeaux enters the courtroom during her trial at the Regional Justice Center on Tuesday, June 18, in Las Vegas. Bordeaux was convicted of shooting and killing her former son-in-law. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Former Metropolitan Police Department officer Pamela Bordeaux asks a marshal if she could be handcuffed out of view after being found guilty during her murder trial at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Thursday, June 20, 2024. Bordeaux was found guilty in the fatal 2019 shooting of her former son-in-law. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A Las Vegas jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict in the murder trial of a former Metropolitan Police Department officer who killed her former son-in-law at her home in 2019.

Pamela Bordeaux, who had been out of custody since she was released on a $1 million bail shortly after the fatal shooting, was taken into custody after being declared guilty of one count of murder.

District Court Judge Carli Kierny scheduled a sentencing hearing for August.

Prosecutors argued that Bordeaux, 60, intentionally shot 32-year-old Sean Babbit at the end of his hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at Bordeaux’s home.

Bordeaux was a retired Metro officer who had served 23 years, and she had also spent four years in the Army.

After a six-day trial, jurors deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday, and resumed deliberations Thursday morning

