Jury reaches verdict in ex-Metro officer’s murder trial
Pamela Bordeaux, 60, has been out of custody since she was released on a $1 million bail shortly after the fatal shooting.
A Las Vegas jury on Thursday returned a guilty verdict in the murder trial of a former Metropolitan Police Department officer who killed her former son-in-law at her home in 2019.
Pamela Bordeaux, who had been out of custody since she was released on a $1 million bail shortly after the fatal shooting, was taken into custody after being declared guilty of one count of murder.
District Court Judge Carli Kierny scheduled a sentencing hearing for August.
Prosecutors argued that Bordeaux, 60, intentionally shot 32-year-old Sean Babbit at the end of his hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at Bordeaux’s home.
Bordeaux was a retired Metro officer who had served 23 years, and she had also spent four years in the Army.
After a six-day trial, jurors deliberated for about two hours on Tuesday, and resumed deliberations Thursday morning
