Bail set at $1M for retired Las Vegas officer facing murder charge

Former Metro officer Pamela Bordeaux, charged with murder, has her initial appearance before Judge Ann E. Zimmerman at the Regional Justice Center, April 23, 2019, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Retired Las Vegas police detective Pamela Bordeaux remains in a holding cell entrance outside the courtroom during an appearance at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas , April 25, 2019. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

A judge set bail at $1 million Tuesday for a retired Metropolitan Police Department detective facing a first-degree murder charge in what prosecutors described as an execution-style killing of her former son-in-law.

Pamela Bordeaux could be released to house arrest within days, her attorney Robert Draskovich said after a brief court appearance, indicating that he expects the 55-year-old to post the bail.

“She’s looking forward to defending her case out of custody,” Draskovich said.

Authorities have said Pamela Bordeaux shot 32-year-old Sean Babbitt on the morning of April 22 as he wrapped up an hourlong visit with his 3-year-old son at her home on the 8500 block of Honey Vine Avenue.

Defense attorneys have said the 55-year-old Bordeaux, also known as Pamela Rene Schoening, was acting in self-defense. She was arrested the morning of the shooting and is being held at the Clark County Detention Center without bail.

Prosecutors have said there was “no evidence of a struggle” as Babbitt was shot 10 times in the head, torso and hands.

Chief Deputy District Attorney Michelle Fleck called the shooting “a completely unprovoked attack” and “an absolute ambush, an absolute execution.”

Bordeaux joined Metro as a police officer on Dec. 13, 1993, Metro employment records show. Bordeaux also served four years in the Army, her attorneys said.

Babbitt’s visits with his son were limited to one hour a week and were required to take place at Bordeaux’s home, according to his family and court documents.

