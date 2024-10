Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

Police find body near I-15 off-ramp south of Moapa

Man arrested in connection with central Las Vegas homicide

Bail set at $1M for teen accused in killing near Las Vegas park

Metro: Officers shot, killed knife-wielding man who ran toward them

Police are investigating a homicide Wednesday morning west of the Las Vegas Strip.

The investigation is on the 3300 block of South Arville Street, near West Desert Inn Road, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.