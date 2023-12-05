Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley

A male victim died after being dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center around 6:35 p.m.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An individual suffering from a gunshot wound died Monday night after being dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

At around 6:35 p.m., a vehicle dropped off a male victim at the hospital, near Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, and left the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

He said police had not located where the shooting occurred, but that homicide detectives have responded to investigate.

