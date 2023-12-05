51°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Homicides

Homicide under investigation in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 4, 2023 - 11:15 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

An individual suffering from a gunshot wound died Monday night after being dropped off at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center.

At around 6:35 p.m., a vehicle dropped off a male victim at the hospital, near Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue, and left the area, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Charles Jenkins.

He said police had not located where the shooting occurred, but that homicide detectives have responded to investigate.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

MOST READ
1
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
People are flocking from California to Vegas — and not just to visit
2
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
What to expect when Durango opens Tuesday
3
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
Power restored after Saturday outage for nearly 2,000 in Las Vegas
4
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
OSHA fines Cirque in ‘O’ injury incident
5
Police badge found during vehicle search after crash that killed 2 troopers, police say
Police badge found during vehicle search after crash that killed 2 troopers, police say
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
More stories
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Central Las Vegas shooting leaves one dead
Man dead after being struck by two vehicles in Spring Valley
Man dead after being struck by two vehicles in Spring Valley
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Henderson shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 hospitalized
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas
Man fatally shot in northwest Las Vegas
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Man killed in downtown shooting, suspect in custody
Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley
Suspect taken into custody after barricade situation in east valley