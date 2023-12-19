62°F
Homicides

IDs of 2 homicide victims released by coroner

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
December 19, 2023 - 1:59 pm
 
Clark County coroner’s office (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto
The Clark County coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 36-year-old man who police found suffering from stab wounds outside a west Las Vegas Valley home last week.

Noe Lopez Garcia died at University Medical Center from multiple stab wounds, the coroner said.

On Dec. 13, Las Vegas police responded to the 8300 block of Mulcahy Avenue, near Durango and Westcliff drives, where Lopez Garcia was found suffering from stab wounds.

The Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement last week that Lopez Garcia was in an altercation with another person prior to the stabbing. As of Tuesday morning, no arrest had been made.

The coroner also identified 36-year-old Kenyon Hall as the homeless man who died a month after being found beaten in the head. His cause of death was complications of multiple blunt force injuries, according to the coroner.

Hall was found injured at a car wash on the 300 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard on Nov. 9 and taken to UMC. North Las Vegas police said Hall died on Dec. 9.

Police arrested Joshua Chinn in connection with the killing.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com.

