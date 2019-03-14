Immigrant in US illegaly indicted in 4 Northern Nevada killings

Wilber Martinez-Guzman appears in Carson City Justice Court in Carson City on Jan. 24, 2019. Martinez-Guzman, a Salvadoran immigrant in the country illegally, faces murder charges in the killing of four Northern Nevadans in January. (Cathleen Allison/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman, 19, from El Salvador, was arraigned in front of Judge Tom Armstrong in Carson City Justice Court on Jan. 24, 2019, on burglary, stolen property and other charges connected to a series of killings in nearby Gardnerville and Reno. (Colton Lochhead/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

RENO — A grand jury has indicted a Salvadoran immigrant in the country illegally on murder charges in the killing of four Northern Nevadans in January.

The Washoe County grand jury handed up the indictment in Reno late Wednesday for 20-year-old Wilber Ernesto Martinez-Guzman.

He’s accused of fatally shooting an elderly Reno couple and two women in neighboring Douglas County during a week-long robbery spree in January.

The district attorneys for Washoe and Douglas counties scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Thursday to provide an update on the case, including their decision on whether to seek the death penalty.

The case has drawn the attention of President Donald Trump, who says it shows the need for his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Federal officials say Martinez-Guzman entered the United States illegally but they don’t know how or when he got here.