Judge sets bail at $350K in ‘chance encounter’ slaying outside tavern

Launce Cliff, who is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a west valley tavern, appears in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas for a bail hearing Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Family of Jacob Hughey react during a bail hearing at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, for Launce Cliff, who is accused of fatally shooting Hughey outside a west valley tavern. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Launce Cliff, who is accused of fatally shooting a man outside a west valley tavern, looks away as surveillance video is played in court at the Regional Justice Center in Las Vegas during his bail hearing Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto

Bond was set at $350,000 Wednesday for a suspect accused of fatally shooting a man outside a west valley tavern this month following what a Las Vegas police homicide detective described a “chance encounter.”

The Nov. 14 killing, which was captured on surveillance video shown in court, occurred after a early morning quarrel in front of the bar located on the 4300 block of South Grand Canyon Drive.

Las Vegas police allege Launce Cliff, 21, shot Jacob Hughey four times — once in the face and three times in the back — after Hughey punched him.

Cliff, who drove away before first responders arrived, was arrested Thursday, four days after the shooting, police said.

During a lengthy bail hearing Friday, Cliff’s attorney, Ryan Helmick, argued self-defense and asked for bail to be set at $50,000.

A Clark County prosecutor, who originally asked for no bond, later suggested $250,000.

But Las Vegas Justice Court Judge Joseph S. Sciscento decided on a higher amount, noting the “highly concerning” allegations in the arrest report, Cliff’s previous history of fleeing a Metropolitan Police Department traffic stop in 2020, and his “tough guy” persona on social media.

The day of the shooting, both men had just met at the entrance of the bar, police said.

Hughey was not allowed inside, while Cliff had walked up to notify staff about a car alarm going off in the parking lot, police said.

Helmick said Hughey had “taunted” Cliff, who was on a video call with about half a dozen people, before striking him, adding that his client opened fire because he was scared Hughey was going to punch him again.

Hughey also recorded the argument and shooting on his cell phone, which was still filming when officers arrived, police said.

A Metro homicide detective, who interviewed Cliff after his arrest, described the different video clips shown in court.

Sciscento chastised the defendant, noting that he could have easily avoided the situation he is in.

“Had you just gotten into your car and went away, none of this would’ve happened,” he said.

Hughey’s mother and grandfather provided testimony against bail.

They declined further comment outside the courtroom, as did Cliff’s mother and a few friends who attended the hearing.

If Cliff posts bail, he will be held under high-level monitoring during house arrest, the judge decided.

Cliff is next due in court Dec. 20.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

