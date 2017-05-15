Las Vegas 3-year-old whose death was initially reported as drowning IDd

The Clark County Coroner's Office at 1704 Pinto Ln. in Las Vegas on Monday, Sept. 15, 2014. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 3-year-old Las Vegas boy whose father was arrested on child abuse charges after he died on Friday has been identified.

The Clark County coroner identified the victim as Dominick Degraffenreid.

The boy’s father, Brandon Nicholson, 27, was arrested Friday on multiple felony charges, including murder by child abuse, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

It was initially reported that Dominick had possibly drowned in the bathtub, but this was later ruled out, according to a Metro release. It was later determined that Dominick had severe bruising over his body and his father was identified as the suspect who had inflicted all of the injuries, police said.

Dominick was taken to University Medical Center, where he died.

The coroner has not yet determined his cause and manner of death.

