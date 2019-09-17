Las Vegas couple who died in apparent murder-suicide ID’d

A married couple found dead in an apparent murder-suicide during a welfare check Monday morning have been identified.

The Clark County Coroner and Medical Examiner office located at 1704 Pinto Lane in Las Vegas on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. (Review-Journal file photo)

They were William and Judy Wilson of Las Vegas, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

Las Vegas police have said that evidence inside the home, on the 4400 block of Thompson Circle, indicates that William Wilson, 78, shot his 75-year-old wife before turning the gun on himself. The coroner’s office determined the couple both died of a gunshot wound to the head.

William Wilson’s death was a suicide while Judy Wilson’s death was ruled a homicide, the coroner’s office said Tuesday afternoon. The two were pronounced dead in their living room, where officers found them Monday morning.

Anyone with information may call the Metropolitan Police Department’s homicide section at 702-828-3521 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.