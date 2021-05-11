Las Vegas man arrested in killing of woman at motel near Strip

Evanda Jones, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on a single count of murder.

Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in the killing of a woman during a domestic disturbance near the Strip on Friday.

Evanda Jones, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on a single count of murder. The charge stems from a 2:40 p.m. assault on a woman at the Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane.

The woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and fell over a stairwell at the motel before she died, said Las Vegas police Lt. Richard Meyers. Police believe the man also pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim who died at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The assailant ran north from the motel after the woman fell. Police have not yet said why they believe Jones was the person who committed the crime.

Jones was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

