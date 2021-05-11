66°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Homicides

Las Vegas man arrested in killing of woman at motel near Strip

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 11, 2021 - 6:00 am
 
Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue ...
Police investigate the scene of a homicide at the Motel 6 near Koval Lane and Tropicana Avenue in Las Vegas, Friday, May 7, 2021. (Erik Verduzco/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Erik_Verduzco

A Las Vegas man has been arrested in the killing of a woman during a domestic disturbance near the Strip on Friday.

Evanda Jones, 43, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center Monday on a single count of murder. The charge stems from a 2:40 p.m. assault on a woman at the Motel 6, 195 E. Tropicana Ave., near Koval Lane.

The woman was involved in a domestic dispute with a man and fell over a stairwell at the motel before she died, said Las Vegas police Lt. Richard Meyers. Police believe the man also pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim who died at the scene. Her name has not been released pending notification of next of kin.

The assailant ran north from the motel after the woman fell. Police have not yet said why they believe Jones was the person who committed the crime.

Jones was scheduled for an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court on Tuesday morning.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.

MOST READ
1
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
$345K slots jackpot hits in Las Vegas Valley
2
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
Allegiant Stadium to feature end zone nightclub
3
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
MGM Resorts bringing back paid self-parking
4
Spiking lumber prices add thousands of dollars to cost of new homes
Spiking lumber prices add thousands of dollars to cost of new homes
5
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Downtown saloon, casino face off in ‘David and Goliath’ court case
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST