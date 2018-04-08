Las Vegas man charged with murder after fight with neighbor

The 28-year-old man accused of shooting his neighbor during a violent argument Saturday afternoon has been identified.

Police investigate a homicide at 2895 E. Charleston Blvd., near Fremont Street, in Las Vegas on Saturday, April 7, 2018. (Mike Shoro/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 28-year-old man accused of shooting his neighbor during a violent argument Saturday afternoon has been identified.

Tony Quinonez was booked Saturday afternoon into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, county booking logs show.

Police said the argument may have been sparked by an ongoing dispute between Quinonez and his neighbor, who lived directly across from him in the Ridge Falls Apartments, 2895 E. Charleston Blvd.

The investigation showed that Quinonez was working on his car Saturday afternoon inside the complex when he was approached by the neighbor, who police said appeared to be in his 40s. During the argument, police said, the older man stabbed Quinonez in the head with a knife, who then ran back to his apartment and grabbed a shotgun.

Spencer said the older man was trying to get inside his own apartment but was struggling with his keys when Quinonez, now armed, approached him. The older neighbor was shot at least twice while the two fought over the weapon, police said.

Both men were taken to University Medical Center, where the older man died. Quinonez was treated for a cut to his head.

The neighbor will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office once his family has been notified.

The suspected shooter does not appear to have a criminal history in Clark County, according to court records. Quinonez is being held without bail.

Contact Rio Lacanlale at rlacanlale@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @riolacanlale on Twitter.