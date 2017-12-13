Las Vegas man faces murder charge after deadly stabbing

Las Vegas arrested a man and accused him of murder after a deadly stabbing Monday night, officers announced.

Thomas Cash (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Metro booked Thomas Cash, 52, into Clark County Detention Center Tuesday on a count of murder.

Police were called around 6:55 p.m. to the 4000 block of Pistachio Nut Avenue, near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard, Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Dan McGrath said.

Police said a couple was arguing in a street. During the argument, a police department statement said, Cash came out of his house and started fighting with one of the people arguing.

A 21-year-old man tried to intervene in the fight, and Cash stabbed him, police said. He died at the scene.

The Clark County coroner’s office will identify the deceased after next of kin has been notified.

