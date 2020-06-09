Las Vegas man faces murder charge in fatal stabbing of girlfriend

The 46-year-old was arrested this week after police said he fatally stabbed his girlfriend during an argument.

Alfredo Zuniga-Escobar (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A 46-year-old Las Vegas man has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of his girlfriend.

Alfredo Zuniga-Escobar, 46, was arrested and booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Monday, jail records show.

About 6 p.m. Sunday, police were called to an apartment complex on the 2800 block of South Eastern Avenue after receiving a report of a bleeding person, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

When officers arrived, they found a woman lying outside an apartment suffering from multiple stab wounds. Detectives determined that the woman and her boyfriend, Zuniga-Escobar, had gotten into an argument inside the apartment and the suspect allegedly stabbed her.

The woman collapsed after she ran outside, police said. She will be identified by the Clark County coroner’s office.

Zuniga-Escobar faces a murder with a deadly weapon charge, court records show. He is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday and remained in jail Tuesday without bail.

