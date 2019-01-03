Las Vegas man ID’d as gunman shot by casino security guards

The Clark County coroner has identified the man who died after being shot by two Green Valley Ranch security guards on New Year’s Day.

Henderson police respond to reports of a shooting at Green Valley Ranch casino on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Briana Erickson/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

He was Shannon Michael Howell, 53, of Las Vegas, the coroner’s office said Thursday morning

An armed man, later identified as Howell, was walking through Green Valley Ranch about 3:40 p.m. Tuesday when casino patrons notified security that he was carrying a handgun, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said Tuesday.

Three security guards confronted the man in the east tower lobby where the man reportedly drew his weapon, Moore said. Two guards shot the man, who died at the casino.

The coroner’s office said multiple gunshot wounds caused Howell’s death, which was ruled a homicide.

No one else was wounded and the casino was not evacuated, Moore said on Tuesday. Moore did not know how many shots were fired or whether the man had fired his weapon.

