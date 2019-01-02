Man dies after being shot by security guards at Henderson casino

An armed man died after being shot Tuesday by two Green Valley Ranch security guards, police said.

Henderson police respond to reports of a shooting at Green Valley Ranch casino on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. (Mick Akers/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The man was walking through the casino at about 3:40 p.m. when patrons notified security that he was carrying a handgun, Henderson Police Department Lt. Kirk Moore said.

The man was confronted by three security guards in the east tower lobby, where the man reportedly drew his weapon, Moore said. Two of the guards shot at the man, who received medical attention at the casino but later died.

No one else was injured and the casino was not evacuated. Moore said details were unknown about how many shots were fired or whether the man fired his weapon.

The man’s identity will be released after his family is notified, Moore said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

