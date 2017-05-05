Las Vegas man indicted in connection with killings of 2 homeless men

Shane Schindler appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shane Schindler appears at the Regional Justice Center on Thursday, March 23, 2017, in Las Vegas. Schindler is charged with attempted murder for bashing a police decoy mannequin. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Shane Schindler, who attacked a police decoy mannequin in February, was indicted Thursday on attempted murder and illegal gun charges — the latest step for authorities as they try to link him to the killings of two homeless men.

The two-count indictment follows the 30-year-old Schindler’s arrest this year on the same charges, after police captured February surveillance footage of him bashing a dummy with a 4-pound ball-peen hammer.

Authorities with the Metropolitan Police Department set up the dummy to look like a sleeping man and staked out spots in downtown Las Vegas to see if anyone pounced. The unorthodox police tactic was aimed at developing a lead in the slayings of Daniel Adalpe and David Dunn, middle-aged men who were bludgeoned to death on the sidewalk.

Authorities have revealed, in legal filings and open court, that Schindler became a key suspect in the two homicides after he struck the dummy.

The dummy was positioned on the sidewalk near the southeast corner of City and Grand Central parkways, the same intersection where Adalpe and Dunn were found dead. Both of the men suffered apparent head traumas, authorities said.

Schindler was arrested for carrying a concealed weapon. At the time, the judge set bail at $50,000, 10 times the standard amount for that charge. Prosecutors added the attempted murder charge several days after his arrest.

Schindler has acknowledged to police that he attacked the dummy, but said he knew it was a mannequin.

The indictment returned by a Clark County grand jury Thursday did not contain any additional charges, but allows authorities to move forward with prosecution. The judge kept bail at $50,000.

