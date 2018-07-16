Las Vegas man killed in fight with stepson identified

A man was killed Monday night in the western Las Vegas Valley after an argument with his stepson turned physical, police said.

Las Vegas police work the scene of a homicide in the 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The 1600 block of Palmae Way in Las Vegas on Sunday night. (Blake Apgar/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A man was killed Sunday night in the western Las Vegas Valley after an argument with his stepson turned physical, police said.

Robert Kidd, 48, died after a fight with his stepson on the 1600 block of Palmae Way, near Vegas and Buffalo drives. Police were called to the home just before 8 p.m.

Metropolitan Police Department Lt. Ray Spencer said Kidd’s stepson placed him in a chokehold, leaving him unconscious. He was taken to MountainView Hospital, where he died.

Kidd’s stepson, who is in his late 20s, was detained by police Monday night but was not booked into county jail. The case will be submitted to the Clark County district attorney’s office, which will decide whether self-defense was used.

Spencer said Kidd and his stepson did not live together, but the younger man was at the home earlier that day.

This was the 114th homicide in Clark County this year and the 94th recorded in Metro’s jurisdiction, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal records.

