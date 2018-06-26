Las Vegas police arrest man in 2014 fatal shooting

Lawrence Reddick, 39, was arrested June 19 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, records show.

Las Vegas police last week arrested a man wanted in a deadly 2014 shooting.

Lawrence Reddick, 39, was arrested June 19 and booked into the Clark County Detention Center. He has been charged with first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, records show.

Reddick was among four men wanted in the March 11, 2014, shooting death of 37-year-old Damon Walker at an apartment at 1720 W. Bonanza Road. Anthony Smith, 48, Rufus Smith, 58, and Carnell Duhon, 48, were already in custody and charged with murder and conspiracy to commit murder at the time Reddick was arrested.

A group of people were playing cards inside the apartment early on March 11 and reported hearing a loud noise, followed by gunshots that entered through a window and hit Walker and another man, according to court records.

The other man was hospitalized with survivable wounds.

Homicide detectives learned that a brother of a witness inside the apartment and another man had previously robbed Reddick at one of Anthony Smith’s drug houses. Investigators determined the shooting was retaliation for the robbery.

