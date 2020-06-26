Las Vegas police arrest man in May shooting death

Las Vegas police have arrested a 28-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of a 21-year-old man during an argument in late May at an apartment complex.

Luis Lopez-Angeles (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Las Vegas police have arrested a 28-year-old man who is accused of fatally shooting a 21-year-old man during an argument in late May, according to an arrest report.

Luis Lopez-Angeles was arrested Tuesday in connection with the killing of 21-year-old Dylan Dean at an east Las Vegas Valley apartment complex, the arrest report said.

Officers were called about 7:50 p.m. May 29 after a report of the shooting at 3950 Mountain Vista St., west of Boulder Highway.

According to the arrest report, the brother-in-law of Lopez-Angeles’ girlfriend told police that the 28-year-old shot Dean during an argument. The man said he was at his sister-in-law’s house for a cookout when he heard that Lopez-Angeles was “about to be in a fight” in the parking lot.

He told police he saw Lopez-Angeles speaking with two other men and that he went outside to put himself between the three men “to keep the altercation from becoming violent,” the report said. He did not know the other two men, but one was later identified as Dean.

The man said he asked Dean “what his problem was,” and Dean suddenly attempted to “head butt” him. He told police that as he stepped back, he heard a gunshot and saw Dean fall to the ground with a wound to his neck.

He then saw Lopez-Angeles running from the group, the report said.

The Clark County coroner’s office has ruled Dean’s death a homicide due to a gunshot wound to the neck.

Dean’s girlfriend, who also witnessed the shooting, told police they were at the complex that evening with their young child and a friend, according to the report. She said that while they were waiting for a ride in the parking lot, Lopez-Angeles approached them and starting talking to her friend.

She said Dean approached the two when “it seemed the conversation wasn’t going well.” She said that’s when the other man walked up to the group and “aggressively” confronted Dean, who attempted to head-butt him and was then shot.

The man who was with Lopez-Angeles told police that when he asked him why he shot Dean, Lopez-Angeles said “he does not fight, he shoots,” according to the report.

He said in an interview that Lopez-Angeles told him “he was hiding at a friend’s house and ignored (the man’s) advice to turn himself into police with his hands up,” the report said.

Lopez-Angeles has been charged with murder with a deadly weapon, court records show.

He has two other active court cases, according to Las Vegas Justice Court records. One involved an arrest in January on a misdemeanor charge of domestic battery, and the other stemmed from an arrest in May on suspicion of discharging a gun where someone may be endangered, which is a gross misdemeanor.

Further details of those arrests were not immediately available.

Lopez-Angeles remained in the Clark County Detention Center on Friday without bail.

Contact Katelyn Newberg at knewberg@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0240. Follow @k_newberg on Twitter.