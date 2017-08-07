ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Homicides

Las Vegas police arrest man suspected in ex-girlfriend’s death

By Wesley Juhl Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 7, 2017 - 12:16 pm
 

Las Vegas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend.

Brandon Hanson, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious death about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on the 8000 block of West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive. Police said it appeared there might have been a struggle. The specifics of the attack are unclear, but police said the female victim appeared to have head trauma.

Police said Hanson was dating the victim, whose identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Wesley Juhl at wjuhl@reviewjournal.com and 702-393-0291. Follow @WesJuhl on Twitter.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Homicides Video
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like