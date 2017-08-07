Las Vegas police arrest man suspected in ex-girlfriend’s death

Las Vegas police have arrested a 33-year-old man in connection with the killing of his ex-girlfriend.

Brandon Hanson (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

Brandon Hanson, 33, was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on Saturday on suspicion of murder.

Police responded to a call of a suspicious death about 7:30 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on the 8000 block of West Russell Road, near Buffalo Drive. Police said it appeared there might have been a struggle. The specifics of the attack are unclear, but police said the female victim appeared to have head trauma.

Police said Hanson was dating the victim, whose identity has not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

