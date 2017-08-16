Las Vegas police arrest more suspects in student’s death

Las Vegas police have arrested all four suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old nursing student earlier this month.

Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @csstevensphoto

Las Vegas police have arrested all four suspects in the shooting death of a 24-year-old nursing student earlier this month.

Just after midnight on Aug. 9, Gabriel George Valenzuela pulled into the driveway at his central valley home in the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive. He checked the mail before getting into a confrontation with four young men, police said.

He was shot at least three times and died at the hospital. Police said two shooters may have been involved.

A witness jogging around the neighborhood saw four men wearing dark clothing standing in front of Valenzuela’s residence “acting suspiciously,” a police report said. The witness also saw an unoccupied white Mercury Grand Marquis.

The description of the vehicle described by the witness matched that of a vehicle in a surveillance video at a convenience store with four male occupants entering the store a couple hours before the killing, the report said. Police used that information to make the arrests.

Raekwon Robertson, 20, and Davontae Wheeler, 22, were booked on Tuesday into the Clark County Detention Center. Each faces a murder charge and several counts of robbery, according to jail records.

Police arrested the first suspect, 18-year-old De’Mario Lofton-Robinson, two days after the shooting. He faces similar charges.

The fourth suspect, Lofton-Robinson’s younger brother, was booked into Clark County juvenile hall, according to police records.

Contact Max Michor at mmichor@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0381. Follow @MaxMichor on Twitter.

5500 West Dewey Drive, las vegas, nv