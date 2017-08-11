Teen faces charges in Las Vegas nursing student’s death

Officers identified a teenage suspect in the death of a nursing student shot in his driveway Wednesday morning, police documents show.

Gabriel George Valenzuela, 24, of Las Vegas was shot at least three times outside his home in the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive early Wednesday morning in Las Vegas, Aug. 9, 2017. He later died at the hospital. (Gabriella Angotti-Jones Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Officers identified a teenage suspect in the death of a nursing student shot in his driveway Wednesday morning, police documents show.

Metropolitan Police Department records implicated De’Mario Lofton-Robinson in the deadly central-valley shooting, which homicide Lt. Dan McGrath said happened “for no apparent reason.”

Lofton-Robinson, 18, was arrested Thursday on charges of murder with a deadly weapon, attempted robbery with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery, booking records show. He was held Friday morning in Clark County Detention Center without bail.

The student killed, identified by the coroner’s office as Gabriel George Valenzuela, had pulled into his driveway about 12:10 a.m. on the 5500 block of West Dewey Drive, near Russell and Lindell roads. He checked his mail and got into a confrontation with four young men. Valenzuela, 24, was then shot at least three times in his driveway and died at the hospital, police said.

A College of Southern Nevada spokesman said Valenzuela studied nursing and had registered for classes this fall. His family was inside the house during the shooting and heard the gunshots.

McGrath said there were possibly two shooters; police found two kinds of casings at the scene.

The four young men, who police said were wearing hoodies and described as in their late teens or early 20s, were standing against a north wall near the house before the shooting. Witnesses told Metro multiple people were seen running away from the incident.

Contact Mike Shoro at mshoro@reviewjournal.com. Follow @mike_shoro on Twitter.