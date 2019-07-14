Las Vegas police arrest suspect in east valley shooting death

Joshua Martinez was arrested Saturday after investigators said he shot and killed a victim he then drove to the desert and set the car on fire.

Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder July 6 after finding a deceased person inside a burning car in the east valley, officials said.

Joshua Martinez, 29, was arrested after investigators said he shot a person and drove the victim to East Desert Inn Road, west of South Hollywood Boulevard, before lighting the car on fire and running away around 4:40 a.m., according to an arrest report from the Metropolitan Police Department.

Investigators interviewed witnesses, Martinez and a property owner who provided video surveillance to officers before determining that Martinez shot the victim, who remains unidentified, at least once around 3 a.m., and then drove the victim to the intersection, the police report said.

Martinez told officers during an interview that day that the victim left 11:30 the evening before and did not return. He denied having any involvement with the death.

Officers executed a search warrant at an undisclosed home and found blood on the driveway, the steps into a home, and a recliner in the living room. A piece of carpet had also been replaced and carpet cleaner was found in the hallway next to a single bullet. The red fibers from the new piece of carpet were also seen on Martinez himself.

Police reviewed video footage from the area near the car fire and found Martinez running away from what would have been the scene and toward his home.

At 6 a.m. Martinez was seen in cleaning the victim’s driveway, police said.

