Man arrested in roommate’s death in east Las Vegas

A man was arrested in connection with his roommate’s death after a body was found in east Las Vegas, police said.

Joshua Martinez (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

A man was arrested on suspicion of murdering his roommate after a body was found early Saturday morning in east Las Vegas, police said.

At 4:39 a.m. Saturday, the Clark County Fire Department responded to reports of a burning vehicle on the 3300 block of Greenwood Springs Drive. After the fire was extinguished, fire officials found a body on the passenger floorboard, according to a Metropolitan Police Department release.

Metro homicide detectives responded to the scene and learned the victim may have lived on the 4900 block of East Hidalgo way. Officers responded to the home and contacted the victim’s roommate, 29-year-old Joshua Martinez, the release said.

After uncovering evidence that the death occurred at the home, officers arrested Martinez, who faces one count of murder with a deadly weapon. Martinez also faces a charge of failing to obey sex offender registry laws, according to booking records.

The Clark County coroner’s office has yet to release the victim’s identity or the cause and manner of death.

Metro police advised that anyone with information regarding the case to contact the Metro homicide section at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com, or, to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.

Contact Amanda Bradford at abradford@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0279. Follow @amandabrad_uc on Twitter.