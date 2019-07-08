Man arrested in connection with body found in east Las Vegas

Las Vegas police arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a body was found in the east valley early Saturday, according to booking and jail records.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 29-year-old man stands accused of murder following the discovery of a body Saturday morning in the east valley.

Booking and jail records identify Joshua Martinez, 29, as a suspect in a Metropolitan Police Department investigation that began after the body was found near Hollywood Boulevard and Desert Inn Road. He was booked into the Clark County Detention Center on one count of murder with a deadly weapon, as well as a charge of failing to obey sex offender registry laws.

Police received a call about 5 a.m. that the body was found in that area, and homicide detectives were at the scene most of the day, Metro Lt. Jeff Clark said Saturday.

No further information on Martinez or the deceased was immediately available.

The Clark County coroner’s office will release the deceased’s identity once family is notified.

