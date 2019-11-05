Las Vegas police arrest suspect in fatal shooting in parking lot

Las Vegas police have arrested a man on a murder charge in an Oct. 23 killing in a central valley business complex parking lot.

Las Vegas police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting at a business complex parking lot at 1760 S. Rainbow Blvd., near West Oakey Boulevard, on Oct. 23, 2019. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Authorities said Anthony Esposito, 34, was shot to death shortly before 2:40 a.m. at the complex at 1760 S. Rainbow Blvd. near West Oakey Boulevard.

Nicholas Bryan Robinson, 35, of Las Vegas, was booked at the Clark County Detention Center on a murder count late Monday.

Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer confirmed Robinson was arrested in Esposito’s death. No further details were immediately available.

Police originally said they believed Esposito was inside a business in the complex before the shooting. He stepped outside into the parking lot to meet with a man. The two got into an argument and Esposito was shot.

Court records indicate Robinson was scheduled for an initial appearance Tuesday morning in Las Vegas Justice Court.

