Las Vegas police fatally shoot man who held woman hostage

Las Vegas police said they shot and killed a man Monday after he took a female hostage in a mobile home in the northeast valley. The hostage was not injured.

The Metropolitan Police Department investigates an officer-involved shooting at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd. in northeast Las Vegas, Monday, Aug. 10, 2020. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating investigating an officer-involved shooting at 3755 North Nellis Blvd. on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, in Las Vegas. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @bizutesfaye

Las Vegas police said they shot and killed a man Monday after he took a female hostage in a mobile home in the northeast valley.

Capt. Nichole Splinter said a SWAT team entered the home and shot the man, who was armed. The hostage was not injured.

A large police presence affected traffic in the area Monday morning after the shooting.

Police congregated at the Storeyville Mobile Home resort at 3755 N. Nellis Blvd. Nellis Boulevard was closed at East Gowan Road.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.