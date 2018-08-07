Las Vegas police hold briefing on officer-involved shootings — LIVESTREAM

Police will address the news media and likely show body camera footage at the 3 p.m. briefing on two shootings that occurred on Saturday.

Las Vegas police are expected to give more details Tuesday afternoon on a pair of police shootings on Saturday.

Police will address the news media and likely show body camera footage at a 3 p.m. briefing.

The shootings that will be addressed account for two of three police shootings that happened in a 48-hour span in the Metropolitan Police Department’s jurisdiction.

Danzel Boyd, 28, was shot to death by police after an hourslong barricade that ended Saturday afternoon near downtown Las Vegas. Boyd fired at police while they tried to negotiate his surrender, police said. He died at the scene after being shot multiple times. The two officers who shot at Boyd were identified as James Ferrante, 35, and 48-year-old William Marx.

Later Saturday, 42-year-old William Orellana died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the neck after exchanging gunfire with police in a neighborhood near Jones Boulevard and Vegas Drive. The officer who shot at Orellana was later identified as 25-year-old Johnathan Tomaino.

