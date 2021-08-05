Las Vegas police investigate death north of downtown

Police detectives are investigating a homicide near downtown Las Vegas.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police Lt. Ray Spencer said officers were investigating a death on Maryland Parkway north of Bonanza Road.

No other details were available late Wednesday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

