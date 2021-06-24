81°F
Homicides

Las Vegas police investigate homicide in northwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 23, 2021 - 10:51 pm
 
Updated June 24, 2021 - 12:13 am
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a neighborhood near Elkhorn Road in the northwest va ...
Las Vegas police investigate a homicide in a neighborhood near Elkhorn Road in the northwest valley on Wednesday, June 24, 2021. (Sabrina Schnur/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating a homicide in the northwest valley.

It happened on the 8000 block of Jaquita Avenue, near West Elkhorn Road and Durango Drive, according to Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer.

No further information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Sabrina Schnur at sschnur@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0278. Follow @sabrina_schnur on Twitter.

