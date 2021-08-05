Las Vegas police investigate homicide near downtown

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide that occurred late Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

(Ellen Schmidt/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide that occurred late Wednesday in the central Las Vegas Valley.

Police Lt. David Gordon said the death unfolded at 10:45 p.m. in the area of Maryland Parkway and Bonanza Road. Further details were not immediately available. Police were expected to provide more information later in the day Thursday.

This is a developing story. Please check back for details.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at gpuit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Marvin Clemons contributed to this report.