Las Vegas police investigate infant boy’s death as homicide

Records from the Metropolitan Police Department show that a 3-month-old baby died this month in a suspected homicide.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police car. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Miles Stano III was nearly 4 months old when he was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m. on April 1 in an ambulance, according to the Clark County coroner’s office.

The baby’s cause and manner of death had not been determined as of Thursday afternoon.

Homicide records maintained by Metro indicate that they suspect the baby died of blunt trauma and that they had submitted a request for an arrest warrant to the district attorney’s office. The suspects were listed as a 22-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man.

Police were called at 12:45 p.m. on April 1 to the 500 block of North 15th Street, near East Bonanza Road, after a report of a sick or injured person.

Metro declined to comment further, citing an open investigation.

A report from the Department of Child and Family Services said that by the time the baby was found, he was “cold and not breathing.” The family had four prior reports of abuse with Child Protective Services, including a 2019 report that resulted in court hearings and the family being placed under formal supervision, according to the department.

Accusations made in 2018 and March 2021 were found to be unsubstantiated. The fourth case was opened two days after Miles was born, on Dec. 8, but the allegation was not substantiated, the Department of Child and Family Services reported.

