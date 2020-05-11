Las Vegas police investigate officer-involved shooting
The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the southeast valley.
Police said the shooting occurred in the 6500 block of Boulder Highway, near Russell Road.
No other information was immediately available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
