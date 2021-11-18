Las Vegas police investigate pair of overnight killings

Las Vegas police on Thursday morning were investigating two slayings that took place overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

Las Vegas police investigate a homicide on the 600 block of East Bonanza Road on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police on Thursday morning were investigating two slayings that took place overnight in the Las Vegas Valley.

In one case, a man ran into Sam’s Town, 5111 Boulder Highway, at approximately 2:48 a.m. to report he was shot near Boulder Highway and Nellis Boulevard.

“He said he had been shot and collapsed,” police Lt. Jeff Swanbeck said in a text. “He was transported to the hospital. He was just declared deceased.”

Police had not identified a suspect and no one was in custody.

In a second homicide late Wednesday night, dispatchers received a 911 call reporting a person was on the ground in an apartment complex in the 600 block of East Bonanza Road. He died at the scene and homicide investigators took over the investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit by email at g[puit@reviewjournal.com. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter.