Homicides

Las Vegas police investigating homicide in southwest valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
March 3, 2021 - 8:22 am
 
Updated March 3, 2021 - 9:42 am
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 9200 block of Park Street near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the 9200 block of Park Street near Fort Apache and Blue Diamond on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
People gather in the street near a homicide scene in the 9200 block of South Park Street near Blue Diamond Road and Fort Apache on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (Glenn Puit/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating after a man and woman were killed in an apparent murder-suicide Wednesday morning in the southwest valley.

Investigators believe a man shot his wife and then turned the gun on himself, Metropolitan Police Department homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said during a news briefing outside the scene. Police were called about 7:40 a.m. to the 9200 block of S. Park Street, near Blue Diamond and Fort Apache road.

Spencer said the couple’s 16-year-old son found the bodies and called 911. Both the man and woman were found dead with apparent gunshot wounds.

No additional information was immediately available.

People believed to be family members arrived at the scene soon after officers sealed off the area and were seen speaking with officers, including one woman who collapsed on the ground.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact Glenn Puit at gpuit@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0390. Follow @GlennatRJ on Twitter. Review-Journal staff writer Katelyn Newberg contributed to this report.

