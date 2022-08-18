91°F
Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Spring Valley

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
August 17, 2022 - 11:18 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area Wednesday night.

The suspected homicide took place around 9:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.

No further information was available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.

