Las Vegas police investigating homicide in Spring Valley
The homicide occurred around 9:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street.
Las Vegas police were investigating a homicide in the Spring Valley area Wednesday night.
The suspected homicide took place around 9:25 p.m. in the 6200 block of Whitelion Walk Street, according to Metropolitan Police Department Lt. David Gordon.
No further information was available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Contact David Wilson at dwilson@reviewjournal.com. Follow @davidwilson_RJ on Twitter.