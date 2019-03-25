Las Vegas police say 1 dead, 1 injured in murder-suicide try

Las Vegas police are investigating the killing of one person and apparent suicide attempt of another in the central valley. (Lukas Eggen/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas police are investigating the shooting death of one person and an apparent suicide attempt of another in the central valley.

Police responded to a call shortly after 11 p.m. Sunday to the 4300 block of Alderbrook.

When police arrived, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds to the head,” Las Vegas police Lt. Raymond Spencer said. One person was dead with a gunshot wound to the hear and the other was taken to a hospital.

Spencer said the man and woman were in a relationship.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

